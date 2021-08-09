Cancel
Body of missing 43-year-old hiker found in Sequoia National Park

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x89z4_0bMSbfuu00 Authorities have recovered the body of a 43-year-old hiker who went missing in Sequoia National Park last month.

Park rangers said Matthew Thoke was found in a location that was difficult for rescuers to see by air and on the ground. He went missing on July 21.

Park officials said he was hiking along the High Sierra Trail Between Kaweah Gap and Crescent Meadow when he split from his group.

No further information was immediately available.

