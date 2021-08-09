2 Harris County anti-crime programs launching

A collection of law enforcement leaders in the Houston area, including HPD Chief Troy Finner, are introducing two anti-crime programs Monday, aimed at pushing rising crime back during a year that's on pace to eclipse major crime indicators of recent years.

Finner's assistant chief, Mike Lee, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo introduced the programs during an event held by Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

Ahead of the event, officials gave the names of the programs: the Holistic Alternative Responder Team, or HART; and the Gun Violence Interruption Program.

"The items presented to Commissioners Court by Commissioner Ellis support Harris County's commitment to advancing innovative and effective approaches to reducing crime and improving community safety," officials added.

The director of Harris County Public Health, Barbie Robinson, also took part in the event.