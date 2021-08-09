Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Person critically wounded in stabbing in downtown Indianapolis

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after they were stabbed Monday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis and came to the City-County Building, according to police.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. on North Delaware Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to preliminary information gathered by the department, it is believed the incident happened across the street from the City-County Building and the person who was stabbed came there.

The person who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to IMPD. The other person possibly involved in the incident has been detained.

Additional information hasn't been released.

