Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Police search for man wanted for using stolen credit cards

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUM8x_0bMSbG2r00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for using a stolen credit card.

On July 27, police say the man pictured in burgundy entered the office building on Oakmears Circle. Once inside, officials say he stole credit cards and immediately used them to purchase gift cards.

Officials say the suspect resembles the same person that stole credit cards from the ADS building on July 7.

On July 7, at ADS Lynnhaven Pkwy, police say this man used a stolen security badge from a cleaning company to enter ADS and gain access to the secure area of the building. He then entered several cubicles and stole a variety of credit cards.

They say he then made numerous gift card purchases.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

