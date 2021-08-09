Relay for Life of Bakersfield survivor celebration

The organization named 'Relay for Life of Bakersfield' is hosting a drive-through celebration for cancer survivors. They encourage local survivors to come and pick up their free medals and celebrate with the volunteers there.

The event is from 10 a.m. till noon at Westside Church of Christ, enter on Quailwood with an exit onto El Rio. They encourage people to decorate their cars in a survivor theme. Survivors can register online or at the event.