Brandin Cooks has been around great quarterbacks in his seven seasons in the NFL. As a first-round pick in 2014, the former Oregon State receiver spent the first three years of his career with the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees. In 2017, he was traded to the New England Patriots and made a Super Bowl run with Tom Brady. From 2018-19, he was with the Los Angeles Rams and Jared Goff, and last year was spent with the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson.