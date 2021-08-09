Dekel Crowdus Brings Much-Needed Speed to UK’s Receiver Position

Heading into the 2021 college football season, the University of Kentucky was already preparing to lean on its pass catchers significantly more than in years past. When junior tight end Keaton Upshaw — the Wildcats’ top red-zone threat last season — suffered a preseason injury that could sideline him for the entire year, those plans took a hit. Still, UK coaches remain optimistic about their passing attack under first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen. As the only receivers with an abundance of experience, much of that responsibility falls on the shoulders of wideouts Josh Ali and Wan’Dale Robinson. Ali, a 6-foot- 193-pounder, is back for his fifth season in Lexington. He led UK with 54 receptions for 473 yards and one score in 2020. Ali still found ways to be productive, despite the Cats owning one of the worst offenses in the nation. Robinson, meanwhile, comes in after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Nebraska. The 2018 Kentucky Mr. Football recipient, a 5-11, 185-pounder from Frankfort, hauled in 91 passes for 914 yards and three TDs during his Cornhuskers career. He also ran 134 times for 580 yards and four scores, though his primary duty with UK will be catching passes. As Coen looks to install a more pro-style offense when fall camp starts in a few days, Ali and Robinson will be two vital keys to the Cats’ success. “With Josh deciding to come back for the extra year, that was very big for us,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said at the Kentucky Football Kickoff Luncheon in Lexington last week. “We’re not as deep as we’d like to be at the wide receiver position, and Josh is extremely talented. “He had a great spring. He’s a guy that has really good top-end speed. He’s working extremely hard.” Robinson, who landed on the Paul Hornung Award watch list for the upcoming campaign, made an impact shortly after arriving at UK in the spring. “So grateful to have him on our team,” Stoops said of Robinson. “You felt his presence each and every day during spring. He’s electric. He’s a guy that has an extra gear, so really looking forward to getting him some touches and, again, getting the ball down the field.” The plan is for the two to feed off one another. As Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Kavosiey Smoke handle running the ball behind Kentucky’s ultra-talented offensive line, Ali and Robinson are expected to provide explosive plays downfield — a component the Cats’ offense has severely lacked lately. Ali has steadily improved each year of his career, and adding Robinson — a legitimate threat to score any time he gets the ball — to the mix is a wrinkle that should only free up extra opportunities. Coen called Robinson “an amazing pick-up” from the transfer portal. “We want to try to get him the ball as much as we can,” Coen said. “Same with Josh Ali, who’s just been so consistent over the years. “When you bring in a guy like Wan’Dale, he’s going to make Josh much better.” After that, however, the Cats have a group of unproven commodities. The rest of the receiving depth chart is up in the air, leaving the door open for inexperienced players like senior Isaiah Epps or sophomores Mike Drennan II and DeMarcus Harris to step into UK’s third receiving slot. With senior Clevan Thomas out for the year, Kentucky could also turn to newcomers like freshmen Dekel Crowdus and Chris Lewis or Michigan State transfer sophomore Tre’Von Morgan. With Upshaw out indefinitely, the expectations are for fifth-year senior Justin Rigg to play most of the team’s snaps at tight end. Rigg leads the team in games played (50) and has caught 30 passes for 358 yards and one TD during his career thus far. He’ll be joined by junior Brendan Bates and converted wideout Izayah Cummings in the tight end room. With so many questions heading into 2021, Ali and Robinson are the most talented and established targets in UK’s revamped passing attack. And, unless someone else emerges along the way, the responsbility to pick up big plays downfield falls to them.