Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Dekel Crowdus Brings Much-Needed Speed to UK’s Receiver Position

By Freddie Maggard
kentuckysportsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Kentucky had to get faster at the receiver position going into the 2021 season. Signing hometown star Dekel Crowdus was a priority for Mark Stoops. The 5’10, 180-pound speedster is acclimating to college football in Lexington and could hear his name called for first-year playing time. KSR caught up with Crowdus on Media Day. There’s a great deal to be excited about the potential of Crowdus contributing in the vertical pass game.

kentuckysportsradio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Uk#Recruiting#American Football#Dekel Crowdus Brings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

4-Star RB Announces Decommitment From Alabama

On Thursday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide received some bad news when a top recruit backed off of his previous pledge. Four-star running back Le’Veon Moss announced he’s re-opening his recruitment. The move comes just over two months after he initially committed to Nick Saban and company at Alabama. “I’ve...
Louisville, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

KSR Today: QB battle heating up, Chris Mack has another bad day

Good morning, folks! Is it just me or is there a new Louisville Athletics controversy every 4-6 months? Let’s get right into the biggest news you need to know to start your day. Big Dog spilling secrets?. By now, we all know that Vince Marrow isn’t one to mince words...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ranking the Top 25 defensive coordinators in college football for 2021

One of college football’s great maxims is that defense wins games and championships. Whether that’s true or those guys picking up first downs and points have something to do with it is perhaps a matter of interpretation. But one thing is for sure — since defenses are critical, defensive coordinators must be, too. As part of our annual Top 25 series, here’s some fodder for the water cooler arguments, as I rank the nation’s top 25 FBS defensive coordinators.
Louisville, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Dino Gaudio says Chris Mack threatened to pull Louisville players’ scholarships after missing NCAA Tournament

New court documents accuse Louisville basketball head coach Chris Mack of threatening to pull players’ scholarships after the team failed to make the NCAA Tournament, among other details emerging from former assistant coach Dino Gaudio’s extortion case. According to the report by WDRB’s Marcus Green and Travis Ragsdale, Mack’s threat...
College SportsPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

UK's Ali, Robinson will shoulder receiving load

Heading into the 2021 college football season, the University of Kentucky was already preparing to lean on its pass catchers significantly more than in years past. When junior tight end Keaton Upshaw — the Wildcats’ top red-zone threat last season — suffered a preseason injury that could sideline him for the entire year, those plans took a hit. Still, UK coaches remain optimistic about their passing attack under first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen. As the only receivers with an abundance of experience, much of that responsibility falls on the shoulders of wideouts Josh Ali and Wan’Dale Robinson. Ali, a 6-foot- 193-pounder, is back for his fifth season in Lexington. He led UK with 54 receptions for 473 yards and one score in 2020. Ali still found ways to be productive, despite the Cats owning one of the worst offenses in the nation. Robinson, meanwhile, comes in after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Nebraska. The 2018 Kentucky Mr. Football recipient, a 5-11, 185-pounder from Frankfort, hauled in 91 passes for 914 yards and three TDs during his Cornhuskers career. He also ran 134 times for 580 yards and four scores, though his primary duty with UK will be catching passes. As Coen looks to install a more pro-style offense when fall camp starts in a few days, Ali and Robinson will be two vital keys to the Cats’ success. “With Josh deciding to come back for the extra year, that was very big for us,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said at the Kentucky Football Kickoff Luncheon in Lexington last week. “We’re not as deep as we’d like to be at the wide receiver position, and Josh is extremely talented. “He had a great spring. He’s a guy that has really good top-end speed. He’s working extremely hard.” Robinson, who landed on the Paul Hornung Award watch list for the upcoming campaign, made an impact shortly after arriving at UK in the spring. “So grateful to have him on our team,” Stoops said of Robinson. “You felt his presence each and every day during spring. He’s electric. He’s a guy that has an extra gear, so really looking forward to getting him some touches and, again, getting the ball down the field.” The plan is for the two to feed off one another. As Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Kavosiey Smoke handle running the ball behind Kentucky’s ultra-talented offensive line, Ali and Robinson are expected to provide explosive plays downfield — a component the Cats’ offense has severely lacked lately. Ali has steadily improved each year of his career, and adding Robinson — a legitimate threat to score any time he gets the ball — to the mix is a wrinkle that should only free up extra opportunities. Coen called Robinson “an amazing pick-up” from the transfer portal. “We want to try to get him the ball as much as we can,” Coen said. “Same with Josh Ali, who’s just been so consistent over the years. “When you bring in a guy like Wan’Dale, he’s going to make Josh much better.” After that, however, the Cats have a group of unproven commodities. The rest of the receiving depth chart is up in the air, leaving the door open for inexperienced players like senior Isaiah Epps or sophomores Mike Drennan II and DeMarcus Harris to step into UK’s third receiving slot. With senior Clevan Thomas out for the year, Kentucky could also turn to newcomers like freshmen Dekel Crowdus and Chris Lewis or Michigan State transfer sophomore Tre’Von Morgan. With Upshaw out indefinitely, the expectations are for fifth-year senior Justin Rigg to play most of the team’s snaps at tight end. Rigg leads the team in games played (50) and has caught 30 passes for 358 yards and one TD during his career thus far. He’ll be joined by junior Brendan Bates and converted wideout Izayah Cummings in the tight end room. With so many questions heading into 2021, Ali and Robinson are the most talented and established targets in UK’s revamped passing attack. And, unless someone else emerges along the way, the responsbility to pick up big plays downfield falls to them.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia’s top players by position: Wide receivers

Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of 10 feature articles that recognize the 10 best players by position. The only Georgia defensive player with a higher 247Sports Composite rating than Travis Hunter this century is Grayson defensive end Robert Nkemdiche in the class of 2013. Hunter, the consensus No. 1 prospect nationally, expects to play cornerback at Florida State, but in the meantime, the Collins Hill All-American returns as the state’s most lethal wide receiver.
College Sportsgobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Freshman WR Dekel Crowdus has Elite Speed Wildcats Need

Mark Stoops is excited about his 2021 Kentucky Wildcats and a big reason why is the speed added to the roster. “We’re a faster team this year than we were last year,” Stoops said during Kentucky Football Media Day last week. Freshman wide receiver Dekel Crowdus is a big reason...
FootballUSA Today

Notre Dame lands much needed wide receiver commitment

Notre Dame landed a very important commitment on Wednesday afternoon as four-star wide receiver Tobias Merriweather announced his decision to play for the Fighting Irish. Merriweather is listed at 6-4 and is ranked in the top-75 overall players in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He also checks in as the 11th best wide receiver prospect nationally according to those same rankings.
NFL247Sports

Preseason Position Preview: Wide receivers

The offseason is quickly coming to an end as Alabama will open its preseason camp on Friday, Aug. 6. Over the next two weeks, BamaOnLine will break down each position group on the Crimson Tide’s 2021 roster by examining which players Alabama lost, who is coming back, the newcomers that joined the program and guys that could step up during fall camp.
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Having Difference-Makers on the D-Line is Crucial for Kentucky in 2021

Having difference-makers on the defensive line has been a staple for Kentucky Football under Mark Stoops and staff. Josh Allen, Bud Dupree, Za’Darius Smith, Quinton Bohnanna, Calvin Taylor are all names who come to mind when thinking of some of the best players to play on the Wildcat defense in the last decade- and with the exception of Bud and Z being here during the formative stages of the rebuild- the success has translated.
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Burks and company bring speed, depth out wide

FAYETTEVILLE — Led by preseason All-SEC pick Treylon Burks, the University of Arkansas looked deep and experienced at wide receiver coming out of spring drills. Then senior Mike Woods abruptly entered the transfer portal and signed with Oklahoma, leaving a 619-yard hole to go along with his 5 touchdowns and team-best 19.3 yards per catch.
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky named best college football team in the state (Duh)

Today in “Things You Already Know But Are Nice To See Anyway”: Kentucky is the best college football team in the state. CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee and Ben Kercheval released their annual list of the top Division I football teams by state, and to absolutely no one’s surprise, probably even Scott Satterfield’s, the Kentucky Wildcats are tops in the Bluegrass.
Basketballkentuckysportsradio.com

Chris Livingston schedules commitment for October 15

2022 five-star wing Chris Livingston is nearing a final decision, with an announcement officially scheduled for October 15. The 6-foot-6 small forward out of Akron, OH announced his decision date on social media late Tuesday evening. “I will be announcing my pro route/college decision on my birthday October 15 this...
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Decision day coming up for 3-star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye

We’re just four days away from learning where Tomiwa Durojaiye will spend his college future. Durojaiye is a three-star class of 2022 defensive lineman who is down to just five potential schools: South Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Kentucky. Back in June, the Middletown, Delaware native told KSR that he would prefer to take a visit to see the Kentucky campus before making a final decision in August.

Comments / 1

Community Policy