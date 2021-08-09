Cancel
Environment

Latest IPCC Report Is 'Code Red for Humanity'

By Olivia Rosane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is out, and it offers an urgent call to act immediately on the climate crisis. The new report, released Monday, found that the climate is already changing in ways that are unprecedented in thousands to hundreds of thousands of years and that some effects, such as a certain amount of sea level rise, are already irreversible. It also warned that temperatures will likely spike beyond 1.5 to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels this century unless greenhouse gas emissions are widely and rapidly reduced.

EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

'Code red for humanity' as crisis threatens permanent change

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a new climate change report on Monday, and its findings coincide with what many experts have warned about human activity and its link to severe weather events and global warming. Experts at the IPCC billed the report as "a code red for humanity."
Public HealthNewsweek

Al Gore Says Top COVID Lesson Also Applies to Climate Change

Former U.S. vice president-turned-environmentalist Al Gore said Monday that one major lesson that should be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that the warnings by scientists should be heeded and not casually dismissed by politicians. Gore responded to the Monday publishing of a "deafening" United Nations climate change report which...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

‘Devastating’ IPCC report to warn time running out to save planet

A “devastating” new UN report is expected to set out a stark message on runaway climate change in what the government hope will be a “wake-up call”.The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, published on Monday, will be the first comprehensive assessment of scientific knowledge about the threat to the planet from human activity since 2013.IPCC report - live: Latest reactions as UN report to warn time running out to save planetAn interim report said global warming was likely to hit 1.5C, the disastrous limit world leaders have pledged to try to avoid, between 2030 and 2052....
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Scientists issue a climate code red

A landmark UN climate report has warned that global heating is irreversible and issued its starkest warning that, unless meaningful action is taken to reduce emissions, the world is on course for catastrophic warming. The sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, which was published on Monday, says temperatures are likely to rise by more than 1.5C, bringing widespread extreme weather.
Environmentwallstreetrebel.com

Climate Change Red Alert For Planet Earth and Inhabitants

A new United Nations study offers dire warnings about the irreversible consequences of climate change and what might happen next to our planet and its occupants. An all too real meeting of about 200 experts gathered by the United Nations on Monday urging all nations to quickly join together to reduce emissions, portraying the situation at the time as a short window of opportunity to avoid the most devastating effects of climate change.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Humanity Should Tackle Global Warming By Building Houses into the Earth

Global warming is a major threat, and humanity needs new ideas to tackle it. Or perhaps it should draw some inspiration from the past. Global warming usually means human-induced warming of the Earth’s system. Climate change can mean both natural and anthropogenic change. According to a new article from InterestingEngineering.com, Earth houses that were built between the ‘70s and ‘80s for the gas crisis could represent the perfect option for tackling global warming nowadays. Earth houses are those residents whose roofs rise only a little above the surrounding ground.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Acceleration of global warming 'code red' for humanity

We ignored the warnings, and now it's too late: global heating has arrived with a vengeance and will see Earth's average temperature reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels around 2030, a decade earlier than projected only three years ago, according to a landmark UN assessment published on Monday. The...
EnvironmentFortune

The IPCC states that humanity is unequivocally to blame for rising temperatures

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. An epochal new report from the world’s top climate scientists warns that the planet will warm to 1.5° Celsius in the next two decades without drastic moves to eliminate greenhouse gas pollution. The finding from the United Nations-backed group throws a key goal of the Paris Agreement into danger as signs of climate change become apparent across every part of the world.
Environmentwnctimes.com

Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying: IPCC

Science Daily -- Date August 9, 2021: Climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying: IPCC. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Scientists are observing changes in the Earth's climate in every region and across the whole climate system, according to the latest IPCC Report. Many of the changes observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already set in motion -- such as continued sea level rise -- are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.
EnvironmentVice

Climate scientists say we're hurtling towards "hell on Earth"

Nothing starts your Monday morning quite like the crushing reminder that centuries of fossil fuel consumption, paired with a penchant for excess transatlantic travel, red meat and dairy has led us to a climate crisis, many elements of which are now irreversible. As wildfires and flooding sweep across several continents as we speak, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change revealed their latest report this morning, and it’s arguably one of the most damning yet. Evidence shows that decisions made by politicians in power have had devastating consequences on our environment. As Oxford University Professor Tim Palmer put it: “If we do not halt our emissions soon, our future climate could well become some kind of hell on Earth.”
AOL Corp

Climate change is leading many Americans to look for new places to live

In a year of mounting extreme weather disasters linked to climate change, more and more Americans say they are experiencing the adverse consequences of global warming and are looking to move to find relief. For Leslie Woz, who has lived with her husband in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., for the...
SocietyNewsweek

Today is Earth Overshoot Day: What Does That Mean?

Thursday, July 29, is 2021's Earth Overshoot Day, a day marking the date when humanity is projected to have used up all the planet's biological resources regenerated in one year. "Overshoot is the underlying cause of most environmental ills from biodiversity loss to deforestation, water and air pollution, fisheries collapse,...
Greta ThunbergPosted by
Well+Good

A New Report Confirms That Humans Fuel Climate Change. And That Only Humans Can Stop It.

We are to blame for an “unprecedented” pace in greenhouse gas production—and if we don't do something about it, the planet and all of its occupants will suffer the consequences. In October 2019, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that humans have already caused the Earth’s global average temperature to increase 1°C over pre-industrial levels (which includes the years between 1850 and 1900). And that meant that the increase would continue unless further action led to a reversal.

