Every year in New Jersey, 150 to 200 people take their own lives with a firearm. Efforts are now moving forward to reduce that number substantially. Mike Anestis, the director of the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center and an associate professor at the Rutgers University School of Public Health, said while cracking down on illegal gun trafficking can help to reduce the number of firearms in the state and lower gun suicide rates somewhat, he believes more steps need to be taken.