Opinion/Letter: Where are the medals for other officers?

Seacoast Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday President Biden awarded gold medals to the truly deserving Capitol police for their noble efforts in protecting the Capitol on Jan 6th. However, he neglected to mention or give medals to the secret service and other law enforcement members who protected the White House and federal locations during the Antifa and Marxist offshoots of BLM riots last summer. Police peace officers were wounded and killed protecting President Trump and federal facilities in Seattle, Minneapolis, Portland, and Washington D.C.

