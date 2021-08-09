Special Weather Statement issued for Edmonson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Edmonson; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Warren and Edmonson Counties through 230 PM CDT At 155 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Brownsville to 8 miles southeast of Morgantown. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brownsville, Ollie, Segal, Chalybeate, Rhoda, Lindseyville, Nick, Benleo, Glenmore, and Pig. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH