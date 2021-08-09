Three wanted for early morning hold-up in Lackawanna County

Three people are wanted by police after a strong-arm robbery in Dunmore.

Dunmore borough police say it happened after 1 a.m. Monday at the Sheetz on the O'Neill Highway.

Officers have warrants to arrest Ahmad Jones, 24, of Scranton; Ivan Watts, 19, of East Stroudsburg; and Sandra Posso, 19 of Mount Pocono, for taking part in the hold-up. All three are believed to be living in the Scranton area.

Officers say a fourth person unidentified person was also involved in the robbery.

Dunmore police consider the suspects to be armed and dangerous.