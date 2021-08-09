Ohio State Highway Patrol promoting tips during school bus safety month

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published in October 2019.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is reminding Ohio students and families as the school year begins to take extra precautions when it comes to school busses.

According to OSHP, more than 5,000 traffic incidents involved school busses in Ohio between 2016 and 2020, with a combined 1,923 people being injured, eight being killed.

“All Ohioans can help make this school year a safe one,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “School bus safety involves a commitment from motorists, parents, and children.”

“Safety on the roadway is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers and motorists,” said Captain Eric Sheppard, commander of the Cleveland District. “Motorists should always exercise caution while children are boarding and exiting school buses.”

Ohio law requires motorists to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when the bus's flashing lights are in use. Additionally, drivers are not to continue moving until the extended arm on the bus has been retracted.

Additionally, drivers are encouraged to allow for extra time on their commute as school busses make frequent stops and are required to take their time for the safety of students and passengers.

