Louisiana Board of Ethics has not collected millions in late fees

The Louisiana Board of Ethics has been lagging behind processing late fees and debts, with millions in late fees not collected, accordin g to a recent report .

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor found the ethics board had a total of $2.7 million in outstanding late fees as of March 18. The 2,100 late fees are associated with campaign finance disclosure reports, lobbying expenditure reports and personal financial disclosure statements.

This has been an ongoing problem. Auditors first addressed the issue in a 2019 procedural report, stating that the ethics board had a weakness for missing deadlines for delinquent debt transfers. The ethics board is supposed to turn debt over to the attorney general after 60 days, but has failed to do so in many cases.

In an analysis of 30 late fees from 2019 to 2021, auditors found that 60 percent of these late fees weren’t sent to the attorney general because the ethics board never sent a demand letter for collection to the debtor. In 20 percent of these cases, the demand letter was sent late to the debtor, preventing the debt from being confirmed as delinquent.

In a response to this report, Ethics Administrator Kathleen Allen said ethics board operations were complicated due to COVID-19, as well as being short-staffed.

“Most of the sample set that was tested for procedural review had due dates during 2020,” Allen said in a statement. “Due to changes in the USPS procedures in response to COVID-19, the process to determine the finality of judgments has taken additional time. Verifying receipt of notices and finality of reports has taken additional time.”

Allen also added that the Ethics Administration Program was told to hold off on sending delinquent debts to the attorney general’s office in the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown, when staff members were working remotely.

