Watch live: Houston Police Chief Finner, Judge Hidalgo on new program designed to decrease gun violence

As law enforcement continues to fight a violent crime surge in Houston and Harris County, they are adding a new health-based strategy focused on prevention.

The Harris County Violence Prevention initiative proposed by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis adds the healthcare system as an additional "crime-fighting tool," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo explained at a news conference with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. You can watch it here, on our app and on khou.com.

"The program will enlist community leaders to help us fight back at the neighborhood level," Hidalgo explained. "Basically, to try and stop violence before it happens."

The initiative also includes the Holistic Alternative Responder Team made up of healthcare workers trained to respond to non-violent calls dealing with mental health and substance abuse.

"To reduce crime, we have to break that cycle of crime, incarceration, repetition to get at the root causes of crime," Hidalgo said.

She said adding HART will free up law enforcement to focus on violent crime.

Here's an excerpt from Ellis' proposal that further explains how it works.

"Health-based interventions address root causes of violence and advance preventive efforts to ensure our communities are as safe and healthy as possible.

The Harris County Violence Interruption Program is a community-based solution to reduce gun violence using public health techniques that operates outside and complementary to law enforcement.

The program works on an individual and population-level to prevent gun violence before it occurs and stops the spread of further violence by interrupting ongoing conflicts.

The program incorporates the most effective strategies from community-based and hospital-based violence prevention programs across the country.

These components include:

Using qualitative and quantitative data to identify individuals and locations most impacted by gun violence

Outreach to people who have experienced or are at high risk of being involved in a violent encounter through credible messengers in neighborhoods and hospital settings

Intensive engagement through coordination care teams that help residents meet basic needs and address the risk factors for violence

Community-wide engagement to proactively communicate clear messages about alternatives to violence and gun safety.

This program will be overseen by Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in a new Community Health and Violence Prevention Services Division (“Division”)."

