Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Police: Road rage incident in Long Beach kills pregnant woman and her 8-month-old fetus

By KNX 1070 Newsradio
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Long Beach woman and her eight-month-old fetus were killed in a road rage incident that led to a three-car collision on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Long Beach Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to Long Beach Boulevard and 52nd Street for a reported injury traffic collision at 11:36 a.m. At the scene of the collision, officers found a GMC pickup truck with a man, a pregnant woman and a 10-year-old child. All three sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fetus#Road Rage#Accident#The Los Angeles Times#Gmc#Toyota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy