Police: Road rage incident in Long Beach kills pregnant woman and her 8-month-old fetus

A Long Beach woman and her eight-month-old fetus were killed in a road rage incident that led to a three-car collision on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Long Beach Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to Long Beach Boulevard and 52nd Street for a reported injury traffic collision at 11:36 a.m. At the scene of the collision, officers found a GMC pickup truck with a man, a pregnant woman and a 10-year-old child. All three sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.