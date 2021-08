How to tell when you've actually slept well. In recent years, issues like narcolepsy and insomnia have become more prevalent. The stress and anxiety of living through a pandemic has likely made things worse for everyone, especially for those who already had sleep issues. Good sleep quality is necessary for healthy functioning and plays an essential role in our physical and mental wellbeing. Research has shown that poor sleep can impact stress, mood and emotional memory as well as performance, cognitive speed and accuracy.