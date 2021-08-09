Cancel
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County Health Department reports two more COVID-related deaths

By Staff Report
Posted by 
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — Two more Richmond County residents have died from complications of COVID-19.

The Richmond County Health Department announced the deaths on its Facebook page just after 2 p.m. Monday, after reporting another death over the weekend.

According to the Health Department, the race and gender breakdown is as follows: 19 African American females, 16 African American males, two “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, two American Indian males, 34 Caucasian females and 34 Caucasian males.

All patients have been between the ages of 31 and 95: 31 have been 80 or older; 30 have been in their 70s; 32 in their 60s; 13 in their 50s; three in their 40s and one who was 31.

Based on previous reports, both victims were Caucasian women: one was 80 or older; the other was in her 60s.

Of the county’s deaths, 82 have been at a hospital, 212 have passed away in another healthcare facility and six have died outside of a health setting.

The latest deaths bring the county’s total to 110 since April of 2020. There have now been 57 COVID-related deaths in the county so far this year, including 13 in February and 23 in January.

Thirteen COVID-related deaths have been reported since June 28: one each on June 28, July 22, 26, 28, Aug. 3, 7; two on July 30 and Aug. 9; three on Aug. 2.

FirstHealth, which has altered its visitation rules in light of the spike in cases, reported Aug. 5 that 69 of its 400 patients (17.3%) were COVID-positive.

The RO reported last week that the county is averaging 21 new cases each day.

Drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Health Department.

As of Monday, 36% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated, just more than half of the county’s 66% goal.

Vaccines are available at the Health Department Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays from 8-11 a.m. There is no charge and no appointment necessary.

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/
