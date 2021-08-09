WATCH: Passengers Protest Removal of Two Black Men From Flight
An EasyJet flight got contentious recently when passengers protested the flight crew’s removal of two Black travelers from the plane. The incident took place on Thursday when the plane was preparing to takeoff from London Gatwick Airport on a flight to Spain. According to multiple news outlets, the plane was about to taxi to the runway, but turned around and returned to the gate because two Black passengers were — according to one eyewitness’ account — “huffing at a member of the crew” after being told to put their shoes back on for takeoff.www.mediaite.com
Comments / 0