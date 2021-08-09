WATCH: Passengers Protest Removal of Two Black Men From Flight

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, a Muslim activist and former congressional candidate, was removed from an American Airlines flight last November after a white male passenger said he didn't "feel comfortable" with her being on the plane. The incident went viral across social media at the time after she documented the entire ordeal in a series of tweets and a Facebook Live recorded from the plane. "I had the craziest experience in TSA this morning," Amani explained in the tweets. "An entitled white man behind me insisted on cutting me in line because I was 'still taking my shoes off.' When I said he could wait like everyone else, he started going off about how he's 'pre-check' and 'first-class.'"