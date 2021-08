The next child tax credit check comes this Friday, Aug. 13. In July 161 million payments were sent to eligible US families as a part of the American Rescue Plan, and the same amount of money is expected this month for most families. It's a big help for families facing rising daycare costs, back-to-school supplies and everyday essentials. Eligible parents will receive the money as an advance to the credit that is usually given during tax time. This year, parents will get half of the total amount in monthly payments, and the other half during tax time next year.