Baltimore, MD

Maryland Department Of Health Updates Data On Staff Vaccinations At Nursing Homes

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZhDz_0bMSUKXI00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health on Monday released new data on the vaccination rates among staff at nursing homes and congregate living facilities across the state, revealing that the top-ranking facilities have 90 percent or more of their staffers with at least one shot and the lowest-ranking places have reached fewer than 60 percent.

Manor Care Health Services – Chevy Chase, Fayette Health and Rehabilitation Center in Baltimore, Maplewood Park Place in Bethesda, Maryland Baptist Aged Home in Baltimore, Westminster Healthcare Center, Mountain City Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Frostburg, and The Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place in Baltimore have all reached 100 percent of caretakers and staff with at least one shot.

Meanwhile, the Cumberland Healthcare Center, Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton, Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods in Cambridge, Dennett Road Manor in Oakland have not yet reached 50 percent.

The health department said 18 facilities did not submit sufficient data.

On May 4, the Maryland Department of Aging launched the Skilled Nursing Facilities Vaccination Dashboard , providing weekly updates on the number of residents and staff vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Protecting our elderly loved ones from COVID-19 remains a top priority and MDH commends the state’s nursing home facilities that have the highest percentage of vaccinated staff,” Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said in a statement. “It is disheartening that a large number of staff at other nursing facilities, however, are still unvaccinated. This continues to put staff, residents, and the lives of others at risk at this critical stage of the pandemic.”

In a statement, Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer said nursing facilities with low vaccination rates “are putting their residents directly in the path of contracting and spreading COVID-19, hospitalization, and death.”

