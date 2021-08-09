Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

501 W Santa Fe Ave Flagstaff, AZ 86001

kennethjamesrealty.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListing provided courtesy of Realty Executives Of Flagstaff. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Internet Data Exchange Program. Real estate listings held by IDX Brokerage firms other than Kenneth James Realty are marked with the Internet Data Exchange logo or the Internet Data Exchange thumbnail logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing IDX Brokers. This information is provided exclusively for personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.

www.kennethjamesrealty.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff, AZ
Business
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Santa Fe Ave Flagstaff#Asap#Idx Brokerage#Idx Brokers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Judge won't block Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

A federal judge declined Friday to block the moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a victory for the Biden administration's effort to keep renters in their homes during the Covid pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected an effort by a group of...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy