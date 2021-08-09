Letter to the editor: Locals who support the Frisco Bay Marina are frustrated
Here’s a bit of history regarding boating on Lake Dillon and the Frisco Bay Marina. Over the last two decades, boaters have been recreating on the lake, and Denver Water has been managing rising and falling water levels. Frisco Bay Marina has been so low at times that boats were not able to launch before midsummer and docks have been moved to and from dock island throughout the season. We know and accept this.www.summitdaily.com
Comments / 0