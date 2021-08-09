Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, CO

Letter to the editor: Locals who support the Frisco Bay Marina are frustrated

By Lynnette Hampton Silverthorne
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a bit of history regarding boating on Lake Dillon and the Frisco Bay Marina. Over the last two decades, boaters have been recreating on the lake, and Denver Water has been managing rising and falling water levels. Frisco Bay Marina has been so low at times that boats were not able to launch before midsummer and docks have been moved to and from dock island throughout the season. We know and accept this.

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, CO
Denver, CO
Government
Frisco, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Water#Real Estate#Denver Water#Boating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Judge won't block Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

A federal judge declined Friday to block the moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a victory for the Biden administration's effort to keep renters in their homes during the Covid pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected an effort by a group of...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy