Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart to Put on Star-Studded Comedy Show Supporting 9/11 Charities

By Dory Jackson
Posted by 
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Davidson and Jon Stewart are teaming up to create a night to remember — and it's all in support of a good cause. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Davidson, 27, and Stewart, 58, are putting on "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12. The event, produced by Live Nation, will feature a star-studded roster of comedians.

