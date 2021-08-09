Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart to Put on Star-Studded Comedy Show Supporting 9/11 Charities
Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart are teaming up to create a night to remember — and it's all in support of a good cause. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Davidson, 27, and Stewart, 58, are putting on "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12. The event, produced by Live Nation, will feature a star-studded roster of comedians.people.com
Comments / 0