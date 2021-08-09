Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart to Put on Star-Studded Comedy Show Supporting 9/11 Charities

It’s back to school for late night! After a long summer holidays, most of the shows are back for Andrew Cuomo’s exit. The Late Late Show and The Daily Show are still off, both retooling for a post-pandemic look. And Jimmy Kimmel Live continues to rely on guest hosts. This week, they had David Spade and Kimmel’s ex Sarah Silverman for two nights each. Spade brought snark, Silverman brought her dad. We also found out during Silverman’s tenure on the show that Guillermo, the security guard/hype man of the show, contracted a breakthrough case of COVID and is recuperating at home. His case is mild. He said he’ll be back Monday, during a segment where Silverman sent him a bottle of Don Julio and all the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos he could eat.