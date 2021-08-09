Monte Vista City Council Approves $15,000 for Downtown Improvements
Funds could grow to $100,000 if DOLA Grant match is approved. How do you turn $5,000 into $100,000 for downtown revitalization? You get Monte Vista Optimystics co-founders Ken Hamko and Adam Lock to solicit the Monte Vista City Council to put up another $15,000 and then you get the duo to do all the paperwork required so the city can apply for matching DOLA funds to bring that total to $100,000! That’s exactly what happened at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. The measure passed unanimously 3-0. Mayor Dale Becker was not present at the meeting. Full disclosure, I am a member of the Optimystics Group.965thefoxfm.com
