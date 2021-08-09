Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rockies say fan was yelling for mascot, not using racist slur at Marlins player

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Soh1h_0bMSQRKJ00
The Colorado Rockies say a fan was shouting the name of team mascot Dinger when other fans thought they heard the man yelling a racial slur toward Miami outfielder Lewis Brinson. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies said a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at Dinger, the club’s purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot.

The team said Monday that fans who were seated nearby contacted the club in defense of the fan after it put out a statement saying it was disgusted by epithets hurled at Brinson when he was up in the ninth inning of Colorado’s 13-8 victory Sunday.

The club then contacted the fan, who explained it was just a big misunderstanding and that he was only trying to get the attention of Dinger, who was two sections over.

Brinson initially said he didn’t hear the fan shouting. But later Monday, he’d reviewed the tape and had a different opinion.

“So I watched the video at least 50 times in the past 15-16 hours,“ Brinson said before a game at San Diego. “I watched it a lot, especially when I heard that he said Dinger instead of the N-word.

“I personally — this is again my personal opinion — I personally keep hearing the N-word. It’s not that I want to hear it, I never want to hear it. Personally I’ve never been called that in person to my face on the baseball field, outside the baseball field, ever, so I don’t know what my reaction would be if I got called that.

“But to now, saying that again, I haven’t talked to the Rockies or that fan personally, if that’s the case, then I’m sorry for any backlash or anything he’s getting right now.”

The Rockies did not identify the fan, whose shouts were picked up by both teams’ broadcasts, although the Bally Sports Florida broadcast was clearer than Colorado’s because Rockies broadcaster Drew Goodman was talking at the time.

“After a thorough investigation that included calls, emails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred,“ the team said in a statement.

“The Rockies remain dedicated to providing an inclusive environment for all fans, players and guests at Coors Field,” the team added, “and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected from Coors Field.”

Nobody on the field, including Brinson, reacted to the shouts.

After the game Sunday, Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip.

“Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to the Associated Press. “We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them.”

The Rockies condemned the suspected conduct in a statement released Sunday night.

“The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game,” the team said. “Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident.

“The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field.”

Fans had started to fill the lower deck of the stadium in the late innings, moving closer for a postgame concert that was part of a Faith Day celebration.

Team officials weren’t able to debrief ushers in the area where the fan shouted until after the concert ended about an hour later.

Brinson got two hits and scored twice, and drew a walk in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old Brinson is in his fifth season in the major leagues.

The Rockies don’t plan to make any changes to the mascot’s name.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
42K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Latimer
Person
Drew Goodman
Person
Lewis Brinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Bally Sports#The Associated Press#Coors Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
Society
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBWashington Examiner

Colorado Rockies investigation finds fan was not yelling slurs at black player

An investigation launched after a spectator at a Colorado Rockies game was heard shouting what sounded like racial slurs at a black Marlins player found that no racial epitaphs were yelled. Fans and viewers at home believed that the spectator was yelling racial slurs at Lewis Brinson as the Marlins...
MLBknbr.com

Kris Bryant explains why he didn’t sign extension with Cubs

The Giants sure seemed to get a sweet deal in the Kris Bryant trade. The question is, why?. San Francisco only had to part with their No. 9 and No. 30 prospect for a player that won the MVP in 2016 after being drafted by the Cubs in 2013. Chicago clearly had no interest in re-signing Bryant, trading the 4-time All-Star so as not to lose him in free agency, and was so set on not bringing him back that they sold him for cents on the dollar. What’s more, the Cubs were never able to sign Bryant to an extension in the years before he was about to hit free agency.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Michael Kopech freaks out at umpire for brutal missed strike (Video)

Chicago White Sox reliever Michael Kopech wasn’t happy with umpire Pat Hoberg, and for good reason. We’ll try to write this article without any corn puns. Kopech was able to get the White Sox out of a tough situation in the top of the sixth inning, but in the top of the seventh found himself in trouble of his own doing, and umpire Pat Hoberg didn’t help matters.
MLBweareiowa.com

Colorado Rockies now say fan was calling for Dinger, not using racial slur

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies confirmed to 9NEWS on Monday that an investigation into a fan allegedly shouting the N-word at Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins found the fan was actually trying to get the attention of the Rockies mascot, Dinger, shouting that name. The fan’s voice, captured over...
MLBRegister Citizen

All Betts off: Dodgers place Betts on IL with sore hip

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a sore right hip. Betts left Friday’s game in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday. He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions.
MLBPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Brewers' Burnes strikes out 10 in a row, ties MLB record

CHICAGO — (AP) — Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night. Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Hitting again

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Cruz (forearm) has resumed taking full swings in the batting cage, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Pittsburgh anticipates that Cruz will take another step forward in his recovery from a forearm strain later in the week, when he's scheduled to face pitching in live batting practice. Because Cruz has been out since late June with the injury, he'll likely require a rehab assignment in the lower levels of the minors before Double-A Altoona reinstates him from the 7-day injured list.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Unveil Statue of Edgar Martinez Outside T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners today unveiled a statue of Edgar Martinez, on the south side of T-Mobile Park, along the street that bears his name, in a pose that represents one of the defining moments in the history of the franchise. Created by Lou Cella, the Chicago-based artist who sculpted the...
MLBDaily Telegram

Brewers cap Wrigley sweep with 17-4 rout

The Milwaukee Brewers had four innings in which they scored three runs or more as they swept a four-game series by beating the host Chicago Cubs 17-4 on Thursday afternoon. Luis Urias, Jace Peterson and Manny Pina combined for 15 RBIs, 11 runs and 13 of the Brewers' 22 hits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy