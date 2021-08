I see, read and hear very little talk about migrants crossing our seemingly nonexistent southern border. An estimated 180,000 migrants per month have been attempting to enter the U.S. this year. The government generally won’t test or track them for COVID-19. In some instances, however, churches and other support agencies have found that about 80% of certain immigrant groups at the border have tested positive for COVID-19. They are sometimes then placed in crowded buildings, hotels or in places where they are potentially exposed to the general public.