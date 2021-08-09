Austin-based Icon's newest project will simulate life on Mars, pave way for NASA's 'next giant leap'

The scientific exploration of Mars over the past several decades has resulted in increasing evidence that the martian surface hosted habitable environments early in its history, as well as evidence of the building blocks of life in the form of organic molecules (1). Habitats on Mars that could harbor extant martian life have been hypothesized, such as subsurface environments, caves, and ice deposits (2). Mars is currently recognized as a “paleo-habitable” planet, reflecting its ancient habitability. Fully understanding the evolution of habitability and whether Mars has ever hosted life will be essential to understanding and exploring other extraterrestrial habitable environments and potential life-forms (3). Flagship missions of multiple space agencies in the 2020s will play essential and complementary roles and could finally provide an answer to these long-standing questions.
