Class ring stolen 20 years ago found in closet of newly purchased house

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A college class ring stolen from a Rhode Island home during a house party 20 years ago was returned to its owner's finger after being spotted on social media.

Jim O'Brien said he threw a house party at his family's house about 20 years ago, and during the event one of the attendees stole multiple items from the home, including his father's Boston University class ring.

O'Brien said he was scrolling a local Facebook group for Warwick, R.I., recently when he came across a post from a woman named Lisa who said she had found a ring in a closet while cleaning out the home she recently purchased.

The post included a photo.

"I saw the physical therapy sign and I knew right away it was my father's ring," O'Brien told WJAR-TV.

O'Brien met with the woman and surprised his father, Bob O'Brien, with the ring at his Warwick home during the weekend.

"It's like full circle," Bob O'Brien said. "You graduate from college and get your college ring and retirement is coming up in two years and I got the ring back."

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
