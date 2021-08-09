Burglar surprises sleeping residents

A 29-year-old Janesville man is facing a number of charges after a residential break-in over the weekend. Janesville police were called to a home on Barberry Drive a little before 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning when a woman reported waking to see a man searching her bedroom with a flashlight. Officers say her husband struggled with the man who dropped several objects and escaped. Police reviewed surveillance video in the area and later apprehended Dillon L. Dutcher at a northside residence. Police also say Dutcher is a suspect in a burglary at Hair Designs by Phil on Excalibur Drive, and may be responsible for damage to four other businesses on July 29. Charges include Burglary while.