Report: Mets manager Luis Rojas not in danger of losing job despite recent slump

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have dropped 15 of 24 games since the All-Star break, were swept by the division rival Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, and have fallen to third place in the National League East standings and to 56-55 on the season, two-and-a-half games behind the first-place Phillies.

Despite the team's recent offensive woes, it appears manager Luis Rojas is safe.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports "a source familiar with Steve Cohen’s thinking" says the Mets' owner is currently not considering firing Rojas.

According to Danny Abriano of SNY, the Mets have dropped 12 of their past 18 contests and averaged a paltry 2.61 runs per game over that period. Back on Friday, Rojas told reporters his team was particularly struggling hitting fastballs, a trend that continued in the City of Brotherly Love.

Injuries to key figures such as Jacob deGrom, Javier Baez, and Francisco Lindor, among others, also haven't helped the Mets' cause this summer.

New York has a much-needed off-day Monday before beginning a series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at home. The Phillies and second-place Atlanta Braves are also off Monday.