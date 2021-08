Come early September, gig and freelance workers may be out of luck. When the coronavirus outbreak first erupted, it was clear that jobless benefits would need to be expanded to target a group who's normally not entitled to unemployment -- the self-employed. Usually, anyone who's considered a gig worker or freelancer can't collect any unemployment money. But due to the extreme nature of the pandemic and the immediate unemployment crisis it created, special federal programs were put into place to protect the self-employed early on in the outbreak.