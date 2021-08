NEW YORK — The second quarter of 2021 saw an upgrade in terms of consumer spending and foodservice visits compared to that period last year, according to The NPD Group. The industry analyst said spending at restaurants was up 32% in the April-May-June 2021 quarter compared to the same quarter last year, and flat compared to the same quarter in 2019. Visits, dining in or off-premises, increased by 22% in the quarter compared to the same quarter last year and were down 7% compared to the second quarter of 2019.