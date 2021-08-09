N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences to reopen 3D theater Friday
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences announced Monday that it will reopen its refurbished WRAL 3D Theater, which closed because of COVID, on Friday, Aug. 13. Four short nature films are on the schedule for showings Friday through Sunday, including old favorites “Tiny Giants” and “Great White Shark,” as well as new offerings “Incredible Predators” and “Volcanoes," according to a pres release. Recent theater upgrades, thanks to a $275,000 grant from the A.J. Fletcher Foundation, include an all-new sound system and 4K laser projector, making the 3D experience better than ever, the press release says.www.wral.com
