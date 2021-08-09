Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences to reopen 3D theater Friday

By Sarah Lindenfeld Hall, Go Ask Mom editor
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences announced Monday that it will reopen its refurbished WRAL 3D Theater, which closed because of COVID, on Friday, Aug. 13. Four short nature films are on the schedule for showings Friday through Sunday, including old favorites “Tiny Giants” and “Great White Shark,” as well as new offerings “Incredible Predators” and “Volcanoes," according to a pres release. Recent theater upgrades, thanks to a $275,000 grant from the A.J. Fletcher Foundation, include an all-new sound system and 4K laser projector, making the 3D experience better than ever, the press release says.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
33K+
Followers
34K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Earth#Wral 3d Theater#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Take the Kids: Play, hike, explore at Baileywick Park in north Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — As the summer waned when my kids were little, we all got pretty antsy. With more than four years between them, my older daughter would be heading to school, leaving her younger sister at home with morning preschool to look forward to. I would always look for outdoor experiences that were different — where they could explore something new together before they went their separate ways.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Foodie news: Adult slushies, cookies and doughnuts

The News & Observer’s Drew Jackson reported this week that Seaboard Station is losing another great restaurant. After a 15 year run, J. Betski’s will close in about two weeks. That’s the bad news. The good news is the owners are opening a new restaurant nearby. Stay tuned for that announcement soon. Book your last meal at this location soon. Details on their website here.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Masks required again in Raleigh starting Friday night

Raleigh, N.C. — The city of Raleigh is mandating face masks for everyone starting on Friday at 5p.m. The new mandate would be enforced heavily through education and not law enforcement, according to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. Everyone, including those who have already got their shot, will be required to...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Country star Luke Combs fulfills Raleigh teacher's school wish list

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina born and raised singer and songwriter Luke Combs recently fulfilled a local teacher's Amazon wish list for the new school year. Kelly Kirk, a kindergarten teacher at Wakefield Elementary School, reached out to Combs on Twitter, as both attended Appalachian State University. Combs replied, "Cleared...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Raleigh native partners with HBCU to create affordable housing, jobs

Raleigh, N.C. — A Southeast Raleigh native has partnered with St. Augustine’s University to begin his second major project this year. A ground-breaking took place today at the new development site at the corner of Tarboro Road and Lane Street. Those behind the project said it’s not just about expanding real-estate, but building opportunities for everyone – including affordable housing and job opportunities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy