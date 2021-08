Recently, there’s been a new TikTok trend going around where people are putting raw garlic cloves into their noses for 10-15 minutes in order to clear out congestion in their sinuses. After leaving it in their nose for the recommended amount of time, users show the crazy amounts of mucus they are left with. As uninviting as these videos sound, it has piqued the interest of millions of users. However, like all trends and hacks you see popping up on the app, it is always best to do your research and use your discretion before trying them out on yourself at home.