What Happened To WMU's Electric Car-Charging Stations?

Yesterday, we talked about how the growing market for electric vehicles is affecting the supply chain for batteries. Today, how about where to charge all those batteries?. I have an electric car, and a lot more people will by 2025. Global sales will triple by 2025, according to estimates by IHS Markit. But it’s not just about the number of cars, it’s also about the number of chargers. Let me tell you, it can be a little tricky to keep it powered up all the time.