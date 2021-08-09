What Happened To WMU's Electric Car-Charging Stations?
Just over 10 years ago Western Michigan University unveiled its first four electric vehicle charging stations. By 2014 it had a total of 22 chargers, prompting a British publication to rank the university as the fourth most “electric vehicle-friendly” campus in the United States. But a WMUK investigation found that Western has not kept up with maintenance for the chargers and that the ones that are left are no longer reliable.www.wmuk.org
Comments / 0