Calabasas, CA

Award-winning Calabasas home seeks $6 million

By Sandra Barrera
Los Angeles Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA modern Saddle Peak home that was the recipient of an award-winning transformation completed in 2018 has come on the market at just under $6 million. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence — dubbed Saddle Peak Glass House — features glass walls, airy interiors and an open-concept floor plan with a modern, white spiral staircase.

