Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

UK police clash with demonstrators outside ex-BBC HQ

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bMS8Cip00

British police clutching batons formed a wall Monday to hold off demonstrators trying to enter the BBC’s former headquarters in west London. No arrests were made.

Video posted on social media showed officers scuffling with protesters, who tried to charge through the doors. The crowd, thought to be anti-vaccination protesters, later moved on to central London.

Groups opposed to the Conservative government’s mass vaccination program and restrictions imposed during the pandemic to control the spread of COVID-19 have criticized the BBC for failing to adequately cover their views.

But the BBC hasn’t owned the site targeted by Monday’s protest since 2013, when it sold the property and relocated to central London. A commercial subsidiary of the BBC still operates three studios on the site, making shows for a variety of broadcasters, including the BBC, Sky and ITV.

Charlene White, a presenter on the ITV program “Loose Women,” said the protest occurred while the show was on the air.

“Huge thanks to the swift response of London’s @metpoliceuk ... not an easy situation for them to deal with either,’’ White tweeted. “Not sure what protesters were hoping to achieve, but all they would’ve found was me, Jane, Nadia and Penny on @loosewomen talking about the menopause.”

The demonstration attracted the attention of authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who gave a marathon press conference Monday in the Belarus capital of Minsk and made note of it.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

368K+
Followers
95K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Police#Central London#British Police#West London#Protest Riot#Groups#Conservative#Sky#Itv#Metpoliceuk#Loosewomen#Belarusian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Protestslocal21news.com

London vaccine protesters demonstrate outside old BBC headquarters

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — London protesters confronted police outside BBC studios Monday during a demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine passports and vaccinations for children. Protesters chanted, "shame on you” and criticized media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Guardian. Police resisted protesters outside the building as they appeared...
ProtestsPosted by
Deadline

Anti-Vaxxers Clash With Police In London As They Try To Storm Former BBC HQ, Presenters Tweet From Inside

Anti-vaccine protesters have tried to storm a building at the Television Centre complex in west London. Videos shared online show a mob, believed to be protesting against vaccine passports, vaccines for children and media bias, trying to enter the complex in White City and scuffling with police, some of whom use batons to quell demonstrators. Footage online shows protestors gathering at nearby Shepherds Bush before marching on the BBC Studioworks building and trying to break a police line protecting the building. BBC Studioworks is a commercial arm of the corporation which has operated several studios at the site since 2017. Protesters in videos...
ProtestsThe Guardian

Anti-vaccine protesters clash with police outside former BBC HQ, years after it moved out – video

A group of anti-vaccine protesters stormed what they thought was a major BBC building on Monday, apparently unaware the corporation largely moved out almost a decade ago. Rather than target the BBC’s news operation, which they hold responsible for promoting Covid-19 vaccines, a handful of protesters gained access to Television Centre in west London, which is now predominantly rented by ITV to film its daytime shows such as Good Morning Britain and This Morning.
Public Healthsportswar.com

Covid worse in Europe outside of UK, and Spain

Is just as splintered as we are. In fact I would say much worse as they’ve got a major region of the country looking to secede! They actually threw the secessionist leaders of Catalonia in jail a couple of years ago ( that is, the duly elected regional officials). Not sure if they’re still in jail or not.
ProtestsVoice of America

Thai Anti-government Protesters Clash With Police in Bangkok

BANGKOK - More than a thousand Thai anti-government protesters clashed with police Saturday, as they demonstrated against the government's failure to handle coronavirus outbreaks and its impact on the economy. About a hundred police officers in riot gear sealed off a road near Victory Monument in the capital Bangkok with...
Protestssandiegouniontribune.com

UK protests Russian refusal to renew BBC journalist’s visa

MOSCOW — Russia has refused to renew a visa for a BBC journalist in Moscow — an effective expulsion amid simmering tensions with Britain — a move that the British government and the BBC condemned Friday as an assault on media freedom. Rossiya 24 said late Thursday that BBC correspondent...
Protestssandiegouniontribune.com

Thai police clash with protesters for second straight day

BANGKOK — Police in Thailand clashed with anti-government protesters for a second straight day on Wednesday, firing tear gas and rubber bullets and chasing down fleeing demonstrators in Bangkok, the capital. Protesters initially confined themselves mostly to throwing paint at the police but after organizers called off the rally, a...
EuropePosted by
The Hill

Russia to expel BBC journalist amid tensions with UK

A BBC journalist is about to be expeled from Russia amid growing tensions between Moscow and London. State television station Rossiya 24 reported Thursday that BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford would be required to leave by the end of this month, as Russia has refused to renew her visa, according to The Associated Press.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Moscow to expel BBC correspondent, citing British ‘discrimination’ of Russian reporters

Moscow expels BBC correspondent, citing British “discrimination” of Russian reportersA British reporter has reportedly been declared non grata by Russian authorities – a move that appeared to send a sharp message about the Kremlin’s intentions for freedom of speech and other journalists working in the country.Sarah Rainsford, the BBC’s Moscow correspondent since 2014, was said to have been told her accreditation would not be renewed when it expires on 31 August.A state television channel said the move was a “symbolic deportation” in retaliation for British “discrimination” of Russian reporters.The same report suggested the UK had provoked the expulsion by not...
U.K.viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

When a Captive Shark Vomited Up a Human Arm—and Sparked a Murder Investigation

The 14-foot tiger shark at the Coogee Aquarium in Sydney, Australia, was behaving strangely. It had lost the energy and appetite it showed when it first arrived at the facility one week prior, on April 17, 1935. It was moving sluggishly around its 25-by-15-foot pool, bumping into the walls and sinking to the tank’s floor, where it swam as if something was weighing it down.
Public SafetyBBC

Boys, 13, arrested over 'hate crime' assault in park

A girl has been seriously assaulted by teenagers in a hate crime in a Huddersfield park, police say. The 14-year-old girl is said to have been abused by a group of teenagers at Fernside Park off Southfield Road before being physically assaulted at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday. Two boys,...
Public HealthWashington Post

Iceland has been a vaccination success. Why is it seeing a coronavirus surge?

The island nation that has been praised for its coronavirus response and its world-leading vaccination rate is now seeing its highest levels of infection since the start of the pandemic. Just one month after the government scrapped all covid-19 restrictions, masks, social distancing and capacity limits have returned. And U.S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy