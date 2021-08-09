Win Erykah Badu totes & tix to the Radio City show with Westside Gunn

Erykah Badu is returning to the stage in September, and on her schedule is a big NYC show at the iconic Radio City Music Hall on September 30. Westside Gunn and Questlove (DJ set) open, and tickets are on sale. We're also giving away FIVE pair of tickets to the show, and each pair comes with two of Erykah's Government Tote Bags, printed with lyrics from her 2008 song "The Healer." Enter for a chance to win below!