SLATER MAN KILLED IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A 59-year-old Slater man has died from injuries suffered during an accident on Sunday, August 8. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:52 p.m. Brian E. Lunn had his GMC Yukon, with a lightless trailer, parked and partially blocking the eastbound lane of Missouri Route 240, just west of Sparrow Trail. A Chevrolet Blazer, driven by 19-year-old Jacob R. King, of Marshall, struck the rear of the Yukon and its towing unit. King was not injured.www.kmmo.com
