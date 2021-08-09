Cancel
Regional School District #17 Appoints New Superintendent of Schools: Mr. Jeffrey S. Wihbey

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 3, the Regional School District #17 Board of Education appointed Jeffrey Wihbey as its next superintendent of schools. Wihbey possesses an extensive background and a distinguished career in public education, most recently serving as the superintendent of schools for Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS), leading and advocating for more than 11,000 students throughout the state. His educational career began in the classroom teaching high school social studies before taking roles as a high school assistant principal, elementary school principal, K-8 STEM magnet school founding principal, and assistant superintendent.

