Regional School District #17 Appoints New Superintendent of Schools: Mr. Jeffrey S. Wihbey

Kent School is honored to welcome two new Trustees to the Board of Trustees who began their terms in July. First, Michelle Johnson is pleased to return to the Kent School campus where she is a past parent of Shelby Billups ’12. Michelle is currently a member of the faculty at Washington College in the School of Education and is the Elementary Education Field Experience Coordinator. She also teaches pedagogical methods and her practice focuses on bringing content to the forefront of instruction in a standards-based environment. She is also a content writer for TNTP, formerly The New Teacher Project, where she develops training modules for alternative teacher preparation tracks. Presently, she is working on a Chesapeake Heartland cross-curricular project engaging teachers in developing content based on the program archive.