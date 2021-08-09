Legendary FSU Football Coach Bobby Bowden To Lie In State At Florida’s Historic Old Capitol

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Legendary former Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden will lie in honor at Florida’s historic old Capitol on Friday.

Bowden, who was diagnosed with a terminal condition, died Sunday at the age of 91.

“Coach Bobby Bowden was a truly great man and legendary Floridian,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in a statement. “Beyond his historic success on the football field, where he built a dominating football program, he prepared his players to be leaders in their communities and his influence on generations of young men can be seen through the great and far-reaching impacts they have made.”

Bowden put FSU football on the map, transforming the program into a college football powerhouse.

During his time at Florida State, Bowden led FSU to national championships in 1993 and 1999, as well as twelve Atlantic Coast Conference championships once FSU joined the conference in 1991.

Bowden is the second-winningest coach in college football history.

The governor said in addition to his football career, Bowden lived his life guided by a strong and unwavering faith in God, dedication to his family, and service to his community.

“The legacy he leaves behind is unsurpassed, and may he rest in peace,” said DeSantis.