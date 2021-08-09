Ed tech platform set to grow after $4M funding round
CARMEL (Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of Carmel-based Codelicious says the company’s recent infusion from several venture capital firms will allow it to increase its national outreach, expand the technology platform and add staff. Last week, the education software firm closed on a nearly $4 million seed round backed by Indianapolis venture capital firm Allos Ventures and Boston-based EduLab Capital Partners. Codelicious, which specializes in computer science curriculum for K-12 schools, says the funding will help it respond to rapid growth.www.wishtv.com
