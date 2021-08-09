Cancel
Round Hill Looks to Break Barriers With New Scholarship at Berklee College

By Kristin Robinson
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe million-dollar scholarship fund will allow deserving students from underrepresented groups to attend the private institution to study Music Business and Management. For Josh Gruss, former student of Berklee College of Music and founder, chairman, and CEO of independent publisher Round Hill Music, his alma mater is "a big, wonderful playground" for music lovers. "It was a really important time in my life," he says.

The Associated Press

Berklee College of Music Alumnus and Trustee Josh Gruss to Establish the Josh Gruss/Round Hill Music Endowed Scholarship Fund Through $1 Million Gift

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2021-- Berklee College of Music alumnus and Berklee trustee Josh Gruss B.M. ’97 gifted the College $1 million dollars to establish the Josh Gruss/Round Hill Music Endowed Scholarship Fund. This scholarship will support financially and academically deserving students majoring in Music Business and Management. This press release...

