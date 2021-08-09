Shara Senderoff Is Transforming the Music Biz, One Tech Startup at a Time

An excerpt from The Augmented Workforce: How Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and 5G Will Impact Every Dollar You Make. Without a doubt, the media and entertainment industries have had an enormous influence on technology since the advent of television. Increasingly, they seem to be locked in a self-sustaining cycle of technology enabling new and better content and experiences, which requires better technology as it improves. This is not going away anytime soon. People in the media and entertainment industries should think about how to apply AI, XR, and 5G to the future of entertainment. Let’s talk about how these technologies are used in the media today.