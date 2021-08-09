Cancel
Music

Shara Senderoff Is Transforming the Music Biz, One Tech Startup at a Time

By Tatiana Cirisano
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs president of music tech-focused venture capital firm Raised in Space Enterprises, Senderoff is on the hunt for the music industry's next game-changer. Shara Senderoff estimates that during the last two-and-a-half years, she has looked at over 1,000 music and technology startups, hunting for the music industry’s next game-changer. As partner/president of Raised in Space Enterprises — the venture capital firm she and former BMG executive Zach Katz launched in 2019 with Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings and blockchain company Ripple’s investment division, Xpring — Senderoff selects the most promising startups for investment and then guides them in everything from product to marketing, recruiting and fundraising.

