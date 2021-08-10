New YouTube Theater opens at Hollywood Park next to SoFi Stadium

Hollywood Park celebrated the opening of its new YouTube Theater on Monday.

The 6,000-seat YouTube Theater is located right next to SoFi Stadium. The three-story venue features an interior and exterior balcony and two interactive digital walls.

Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, said the part he enjoys most is the intimacy the venue offers. He also noted its sound quality and premium spaces.

The venue will attract an international crowd, but executives said they also want it to cater to the Inglewood community, which is why they said they plan on hosting a variety of events like esports, corporate and community events.

"With YouTube as a sponsor there are opportunities for our youth that are just off the charts," said Inglewood Mayor James Butts. "The first event that was held here was a graduation for the three high schools."

In a time where we've seen a shift from live events to virtual events, YouTube Theater makes technology a priority by having the option to live stream performances.

"The live stream element is obviously something we're really proud of because we want to showcase obviously Los Angeles and Inglewood as a place and a destination for entertainment," said Angela Courtin, vice president of brand marketing for YouTube. "But we want anyone around the world to be able to share in that experience."

"To be able to stream events that happen here at YouTube throughout the world was really exciting for us on the YouTube platform," Gannon said.