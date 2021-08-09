Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Home for Men in Warwood renamed 'Warwood Estates,' will admit female residents

By wtov9.com
WTOV 9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — For nearly a century, the Home for Men in the Warwood section of Wheeling has been a welcoming place for men in their retirement years. The building was built in 1929, and the mission of the non-profit organization is rooted in the beliefs of its founder and benefactor, John Brown, a prominent Wheeling citizen whose career as a banker, financier and philanthropist, enabled a generous endowment which established the Home in 1919.

wtov9.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wheeling, WV
Government
City
Wheeling, WV
City
Warwood, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warwood Estates#The Home For Men#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden to return to White House for address on Afghanistan

CNN — President Joe Biden will address the crisis in Afghanistan from the White House on Monday afternoon, as he faces mounting questions about his administration’s apparent failure to prepare for the collapse of that nation’s government. Biden remained at the wooded Camp David presidential retreat with members of his...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Mainstream media crushes Biden for ‘flat-footed,’ ‘humiliating’ betrayal of Afghans as Taliban takes control

Embattled President Biden has been hammered by political opponents over the botched troop exit from Afghanistan that allowed the Taliban to seize control but something more concerning for the Democratic administration happened along the way: it lost the mainstream media. Mainstream, corporate media outlets have long earned their reputation of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy