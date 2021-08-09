Home for Men in Warwood renamed 'Warwood Estates,' will admit female residents

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — For nearly a century, the Home for Men in the Warwood section of Wheeling has been a welcoming place for men in their retirement years. The building was built in 1929, and the mission of the non-profit organization is rooted in the beliefs of its founder and benefactor, John Brown, a prominent Wheeling citizen whose career as a banker, financier and philanthropist, enabled a generous endowment which established the Home in 1919.