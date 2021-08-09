Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Salt Lake, UT

Family remembers newlywed killed in South Salt Lake wrong-way collision as kind, loving; UHP asks for safer driving

By Nancy Van Valkenburg
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officials gathered Monday morning to put a face on the high cost of impaired driving. And that face belonged to 26-year-old Angelica Gabrielle Jimenez Dhondup, who died in the twisted wreckage of her Toyota Corolla on Interstate 15 in South Salt Lake shortly after being struck at 1:11 a.m. Saturday by a wrong-way pickup driver.

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake County, UT
Society
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
South Salt Lake, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
South Salt Lake, UT
Local
Utah Society
South Salt Lake, UT
Society
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Salt#Newlywed#Utah Highway Patrol#Uhp#Gephardt Daily#Toyota#Jelly#Covid#Corolla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical storm watch imminent for Florida as Fred forecast to strengthen

Tropical Depression Fred continued on its path northwest towards Florida on Thursday after being downgraded by The National Hurricane Center Wednesday from a tropical storm. As of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located approximately 180 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. Tropical storm watches remained in effect for portions of the Bahamas, and areas of Cuba. The Florida Keys and portions of the South Florida peninsula could be under storm watch later Thursday. The storm previously passed through the high mountains of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
NBC News

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indiana University's vaccination requirement

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court refused Thursday to block Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend classes in the fall semester. It was the first legal test of a Covid vaccination mandate to come before the justices. A challenge to the policy was directed to Amy...
Texas StateNBC News

The Texas voting bill passes the Senate. AWOL House Democrats are undermining their case.

At a time when political tensions are high, Texas Republicans are fueling a partisan fire by issuing civil arrest warrants for 52 of their Democratic colleagues who are refusing to show up to legislative votes because they oppose a bill under consideration that suppresses the voting rights of Texans. Given the GOP advantage in the Legislature, which saw the measure pushed through the Senate on Thursday, they are trying to block the legislation by preventing the necessary quorum from gathering to hold a House session.

Comments / 1

Community Policy