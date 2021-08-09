Manatee County to vote on ban of dog and cat sales in pet stores

In Manatee County, there's currently no law preventing stores from selling dogs who have been shipped from out-of-state puppy mills. But a vote Tuesday could change that.

The Manatee Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to decide on Aug. 10 if pet stores in the county will be banned from selling dogs and cats.

It's an issue that has garnered support from animal activists nationwide who are looking to shut down what they call the "puppy mill pipeline," which is the system of breeding and importing hundreds of puppies, often in cramped and cruel conditions, to be sold to customers in pet stores.

The ban of retail dog and cat sales is known as ordinance 21-28, according to the meeting's agenda . Voting yes on the ordinance would allow Manatee County to join what the Humane Society says are more than 80 cities and counties in Florida, including Hillsborough, Pinellas and Sarasota counties, that have already voted to ban animal sales.

"We urge the Manatee County Board of Commissioners to support the humane pet store ordinance to put an end to the puppy mill to pet store pipeline in Manatee County," said John Goodwin, the enior director of the Humane Society of the United States’ Stop Puppy Mills campaign, in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay. "For every cute puppy in a local pet store display case, there is a mother dog who knows nothing but life in a small, rusty cage and is treated as nothing more than a breeding machine.

"This cycle of cruelty needs to stop."

Currently, Manatee County is home to three puppy-selling pet stores, including Petland Bradenton, Petland Sarasota and Nino’s Puppy Boutique. And the Humane Society adds these stores alone were responsible for importing hundreds of puppies into the county between 2019 to 2021.

Petland Bradenton responded to 10 Tampa Bay upon request for comment:

"While activists publicly claim to support animal welfare, there is no evidence that pet sale bans have eliminated a single puppy mill or improved animal welfare. In fact, the exact opposite is true. Bans are pushing families to buy their pets over the internet or in the dark corners of the unregulated pet trade. A space without any oversight. A space that lacks transparency, animal welfare standards, consumer protection and consumer choice. This does not promote animal welfare.

"Furthermore, this type of ordinance will lead to unemployment for more than 50 people and will shut down businesses that have been operating legally and responsibly in the area for more than 37 years. Businesses that were deemed 'essential' during the pandemic and will now be forced to close."

Nino's Puppy Boutique's posted a statement on its website , which reads, "The belief that all pet stores are fed by puppy mills is false; there are many types of breeders, there are very bad but also there are very good certified and reputable ones."

The Sarasota-based store adds that all of its puppies come from top quality breeders and that it supports "taking into account the adoption process first."

Julio Lopez, one of the owners of Nino's Puppy Boutique, did tell 10 Tampa Bay that the store only gets puppies from certified breeders, but that they often come with health problems including parvo, distemper, and bordetella which cost the store money in treatments, clinical procedure, and veterinary visits.

The vote comes just over a year after Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint against an Orlando pet store, accusing them of selling puppies that were sick or dying.

She called the store's actions "immoral and illegal," adding: "It is reprehensible that the defendants would exploit the trust of new pet owners to make a profit while risking the health and safety of these puppies.”

If the ordinance is passed, people looking to become pet owners in Manatee County will have to turn to adoption services from organizations responsible for rescuing and rehoming animals.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to members of the Board of County commissioners and will update this story.