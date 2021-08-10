Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

A-level results: almost 150,000 students in scramble for university places

By Rachel Hall and Richard Adams
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCIDO_0bMQJAAr00
A staff member at the University of Sheffield’s clearing call centre Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

Almost 150,000 students who did not receive offers from any university, or missed their required grades at A-level, will be hunting for remaining places on Tuesday – with the most popular institutions expected to have fewer remaining vacancies than usual.

With hundreds of thousands of school leavers receiving their A-level, BTec and Scottish highers grades, university admissions officers say a surge in applications, coupled with fierce competition, means those who miss out may face a longer wait to find a course.

The number of students with a live Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) application who do not currently hold a place is understood to be 20% higher than on results day last year, meaning many will be hoping to secure a spot in the clearing process.

Related: Record set to tumble as 311,000 UK teenagers apply for university

Universities reported that more students than usual have met their offer conditions, as teacher-assessed results have risen by about a grade each compared with last year. That means students who narrowly missed their marks are more likely to be rejected by popular universities.

Matthew Weait, the deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Hertfordshire, said: “There will be students nationally with high grades who may still not get places at their first-choice university because there’s less capacity in higher-tariff institutions, which means more rejections. For us at Hertfordshire, and at similar universities, this has the potential to be a very busy clearing.”

On Monday, schools received notification of their students’ grades, with school leaders estimating more than 40% of entries were receiving the top A* and A grades this year. That would represent a further improvement on 2020, when 38% of entries gained the top two grades – and a rise of 13 percentage points on 2019.

Mike Nicholson, the director of admissions at the University of Bath, said his institution had planned on the basis of this year’s grades being “at least as good” as last year’s, and had seen particularly strong demand for health-related courses such as biomedicine, as well as more vocational subjects such as computing and economics.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of interest for courses and degrees that offer job security and reasonable financial returns,” Nicholson said.

He added that students who received better than expected results and were tempted to “trade up” to more selective universities – through a process known as adjustment – should be careful.

“The most popular courses are pretty full and those universities may not be interested in taking extra students. But it might be possible in some subjects such as English literature or other humanities,” Nicholson said.

At less selective universities, nursing and other health-related courses are heavily oversubscribed and are also expected to have fewer places than usual in clearing.

Admissions officers at universities including Hertfordshire, Leeds Beckett, Greenwich, the University of Central Lancashire, and Coventry said that outside health courses there would be plenty of spaces available in clearing at their institutions.

Tracey Lancaster, the deputy vice-chancellor at Leeds Beckett University, said some institutions, including hers, may not make all their vacancies available on results day due to the unpredictability of results and acceptances this year, which means there may be more available later in the clearing process than usual.

Some universities are also planning to keep spaces on hold for students who wish to appeal against their A-level results before the 7 September deadline.

Admissions officers also reported a rise in students registering in advance for clearing and booking open days, which may reflect disruption during the normal decision-making period for students.

The University of Hull is among those holding additional campus open days, and is offering free overnight accommodation to potential students who visit until 10 September.

Universities have reported that more students than usual waited longer to choose their firm and insurance choice universities, and some may be reconsidering their decision as society has reopened, with the amount of face-to-face teaching a new deciding factor for some.

Michelle Wilcox, the head of admissions at Coventry University, is expecting a “fluid market” in clearing this year in which lots of students change their minds and shop around for alternatives.

Related: Grade inflation forces ministers to pay for extra medical school places

“The past year has been so tough for this cohort, they’re really going to be waiting until this week when they know what results they’ve got to make final decisions,” she said.

“In a traditional year, students would have been visiting us right from last summer when they were looking at where they might apply, we would have been on an 18-month journey together. They haven’t had that luxury.”

About 300,000 candidates across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive A-level results, while their peers in Scotland will be issued with Highers results. More than 300,000 in England alone will also receive BTec or equivalent vocational or technical level 3 qualifications.

Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, published a letter to teachers thanking them for their “incredible efforts over the past academic year”.

Williamson cancelled national exams in England in January as a further lockdown closed schools to most pupils. Instead grades will be awarded by teacher assessment, overseen by examination boards, and are expected to show a further acceleration in the proportion of higher grades being awarded.

Russell Hobby, chief executive of the charity TeachFirst, said: “While today will be a cause for celebration for many, we must remember that those from disadvantaged backgrounds will be fair less likely to receive grades which truly reflect their potential.

“They simply aren’t born with the same opportunities and this inequality continues throughout childhood. It’s not their fault and it isn’t fair. To tackle this once and for all, we must prioritise investment in schools in low-income areas to build a fairer, thriving society so every child has the chance to receive the grades that truly reflect their potential.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Williamson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical University#Coventry University#Leeds Beckett University#Btec#Scottish#University Universities#The University Of Bath#The University Of Hull
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Scotland
Related
EducationThe Guardian

Dental students in England offered £10,000 to switch university

Students who have won a place on an oversubscribed dentistry degree in England are being offered £10,000 to transfer to a different university with places available. But universities warn cash incentives won’t relieve the pressure on many dental courses. Like medicine, dental schools have been hit by the double whammy...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

How Jen Psaki adroitly dodges Fox News’s verbal grenades at press briefings

The duels between Peter Doocy of Fox News and Psaki offer insights into rightwing critiques of Biden and his strategy for neutralizing them. Is Joe Biden to blame for vaccine hesitancy because he said he did not trust Donald Trump? “Not that we’ve seen in the data,” replied Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. That was the feint. Then came the thrust for the jugular.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Chris Cuomo’s ethical troubles at CNN highlight rise of ‘info-tainment’

The New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan put it succinctly: “One down. One to go.”. After New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, finally agreed to step down this week over sexual harassment allegations, attention in American media swiftly turned to his brother Chris. The 51-year-old CNN presenter, who allegedly earns $6m...
CollegesTelegraph

Middle-class students most likely to miss out on top university places

The rejection rate at Russell Group universities has soared to the highest point in almost a decade, new research has found, with middle-class students the worst hit. This year almost a third (32 per cent) of applications were rejected by the country’s most prestigious universities, up from 27 per cent in 2020 and the largest proportion of rejections since 2012.
EducationShropshire Star

A-level results day as it happened: Students find out their grades

Students are celebrating their A-level results on a day when the number of entries awarded an A grade or higher has risen to an all-time high. After sitting through two of the most disrupted academic years in living memory, in which two sets of summer exams have been cancelled, students across the region are finding out if they have achieved the grades they've been hoping for.
EducationBBC

A-level results: Students have been treated fairly - watchdog

Students getting results this week can feel satisfied that their grades are fair, the head of the exams watchdog has said. Simon Lebus from Ofqual - which oversees exams in England - strongly defended the system for deciding A-level and GCSE results this year. He said teacher assessments give a...
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Students receive A-level results after exams cancelled for second year in row

Sixth-formers across the country are waking up to their A-level results which have been determined by teachers after this summer’s exams were cancelled. Hundreds of thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving grades to help them progress on to university, work or training, with some experts predicting that “inflation” may occur this year.
EducationBBC

A-Level results: Hackney twins secure Oxbridge places

Twin brothers from east London have gained places at Oxford and Cambridge universities after achieving top A-level grades. Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye managed a combined six A*s and one A at Hackney's Mossbourne Community Academy. Emmanuel will now study English literature at Oxford University, while Ebenezer will read Spanish and...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Private school pupils likely to ‘elbow out’ state students in scramble for university places, experts warn

Poorer pupils are more likely than ever to miss out on top university courses, experts have warned, as this year’s A-level results widen the gap between private and state schools.The proportion of A-level students given top grades reached a record high, with nearly half achieving an A or above, after exams were cancelled and marks were determined by teachers. But data from regulator Ofqual showed the increase in A grades was 50 per cent higher in independent schools than in secondary comprehensives – prompting fears that this would combine with the record number of...
Educationwashingtonnewsday.com

As grades climb, Liverpool students celebrate their A Level results.

As grades climb, Liverpool students celebrate their A Level results. Students in Liverpool celebrated their A-Level results this morning, as the city’s grades rose in line with the national trend. This is the second year in a row that students have been judged by their teachers rather than by examination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy